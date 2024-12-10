Massachusetts certainly has so many fantastic local restaurants throughout the state. However, when a new restaurant chain decides to make its way to the Bay State, there really isn't going to be anyone living here that will complain about having more options.

According to 'MassLive' a Middle Eastern restaurant chain will be making its way to Massachusetts this week with the opening of its very first location in the state. The new spot is going into Boston at 95 Summer Street. And the Middle Eastern cuisine chain opening up is NAYA.

This will be the 29th location for NAYA in the U.S. There are currently locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, but as mentioned, this will be the very first in Massachusetts.

NAYA allows customers to build their own bowls, salads, and wraps from a plethora of ingredients. In fact, there's 17 ingredients to choose from. Such ingredients include shawarma falafel, vermicelli rice, and more. They also have plenty of appetizers and other tasty offering on their menu. Not only that, but if their social media is any indication, it all looks pretty amazing.

The Boston location opens Wednesday, December 11th, and will be offering up $1 bowls and rolls on the first day in celebration of the opening. 'MassLive' also reports that 100 percent of the proceeds from the opening will go towards a local charity that supports women in need, known as Rosie's Place. Through December 31st, NAYA will also sell $5 bowls and rolls at their new Boston spot.

A recent press release also stated that more Massachusetts locations of NAYA will be sprouting up in 2025, along with one already planned for Watertown at Arsenal Yards. This, according to NAYA's website.

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images