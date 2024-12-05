Massachusetts is one of the most unique states, not just in New England, but throughout the U.S. due to its makeup of so many travel destinations no matter what season it is. Of course, when it comes to winter destinations, maybe you think of how great spots such as Boston, Salem, Cape Cod, or other spots on the east coast might be. But none of those was picked as the 'best Winter destination' in the Bay State.

The traditional ever-so-popular publication 'Reader's Digest' recently picked out their favorite spots throughout the U.S. as they named The Best Winter Destination in Every State. While the Massachusetts region they picked doesn't have the big name cities you think of when you hear the name of the Bay State, the region definitely has received plenty of acclaim when it comes to the holiday season.

What is the Best Winter Destination in Massachusetts?

If you're looking to spend the Winter months somewhere with plenty of excitement throughout the entire region you're at in the state, you would want to travel to the western side of the state in the popular tourist region, The Berkshires.

'Reader's Digest' hits it right on the nose with every reason it gives you to check out the Berkshires during the Winter months:

The rural area of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts is known not only for its ski resorts and outdoor winter activities, but for cozy bed and breakfasts, top-notch restaurants, picturesque villages, and its focus and art and music. In mid-February, the 10×10 UpStreet Arts and Music festival comes to Pittsfield; before then, visitors can check out a performance at The Colonial Theatre, and view masterpieces at the Clark Art Institute or the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Foodies can dine at the historic stagecoach stop The Old Inn on the Green or newer hot spot Alta.

While there aren't really enough social media pics to do it justice, given the snowfall we have recently had in the Berkshires, it is definitely giving us those true Winter vibes and definitely showcasing why the region is known as the best Winter destination in all of Massachusetts!

