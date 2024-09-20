This Residence Is The Most Expensive In MA

A gigantic Nantucket estate featuring three buildings, 3.5 acres, 11 bedrooms, a sauna and a $38.1 million price tag has become the most expensive home ever sold in Massachusetts, leading the island off the Cape Cod coast to break its own real estate record, previously held by a $36 million home sold last year.

The property, nicknamed "Beam Ends", is a 10,000-square-foot main house with 29 rooms, 600 feet of private-access beach frontage and two guest homes reportedly sold late last month, taking the compound off a market still ripe with ultra-expensive pieces of luxury real estate.

Nantucket has been an up-and-coming destination for the ultra-wealthy for the last several decades and prides itself on being a less-visited version of the Hamptons in neighboring New York. Famous second homeowners on the Bay State island include Red Sox owner John Henry, former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt, designer Tommy Hilfiger, Fidelity Investments heiress Abigail Johnson, billionaire investor Charles Johnson and New England Patriots football Coach Bill Belichick.

Buying agent Dalton Frazier of J Pepper Frazier Real Estate would not identify his clients. My guess this is due to privacy issues which can be justified in more ways than one as this residence is palatial in nature,

According to a recent article from The Wall Street Journal, even though this the high-end sale broke a statewide record, overall prices are down about 4% over the same time last year on Nantucket, where the average sale in May was $3.39 million.

BOTTOM LINE: If you have some "money to burn" (in this case it's safe to say the anonymous buyer spent up a storm) you might as well take advantage of the opportunity. Remember: You only live once.

