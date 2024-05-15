No matter where you are in Massachusetts or what time of year it is, we all like to indulge in our favorite comfort foods. For some, that includes fried chicken. Whether or not that's your go-to comfort food of choice, it's a relatively necessary segue into the fact that we now know which establishment in Massachusetts is known for serving the absolute best fried chicken in the state.

The publication, 'Cheapism' released a list of the Best Fried Chicken in Every State. The research was compiled by expert food writers as they were able to sort through tons of reviews and rankings as well. As it turns out, if you're looking the best fried chicken in all of Massachusetts, you may just have to venture out to a suburb of Boston.

Where can you find the best fried chicken in Massachusetts?

Just to the northwest of Boston, is the city known as Somerville. It happens to be serving the best fried chicken throughout the entire Bay State, at a spot known as Trina's Starlite Lounge.

Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about Trina's Starlite Lounge having the best fried chicken in Massachusetts:

A fried clam or scallop is easier to come by in the Bay State than good fried chicken, but this stylized dive bar saw an opening. It serves up plates of fried chicken with hot pepper syrup, mashed potatoes, and collard greens. Come into Trina's at brunch and they'll put it on a waffle, but you can have it with a cocktail or Miller High Life any time.

While their fried chicken looks amazing, they also serve up plenty of other dishes that look mouthwatering. You can out their full menu at Trina's Starlite Lounge here.

That's one more spot to make your way to the next time you make a road trip to the eastern side of the Bay State. After all, they do have the best fried chicken in the state of Massachusetts!

23 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images