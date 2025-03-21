This Restaurant Serves the Best Cheap Meals in Massachusetts

It doesn't matter if you're in Massachusetts or any other state, it seems that everyone is trying to save a little bit of money any which way they can. However, given the abundance of amazing local restaurants and eateries we have throughout the Bay State, sometimes it can be tough not to splurge a little. But what about a restaurant you can stop in at that won't break the bank. It seems that we have found just the quality place where you can do just that in Massachusetts.

The popular publication 'Cheapism', which is known for finding you great deals on products, took the time to find out where you can find the best cheap restaurants in every state. And given the savings, they did a great job making sure there is no lack of quality at any of these spots on the list.

What Massachusetts Restaurant Has the Best Cheap Meals?

The particular spot they picked for the best cheap meals in the Bay State happens to be a joint that also received notoriety for being the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts during the past year. If that doesn't give it away, just be sure to head east to Braintree where you will find a spot known as El Sarape.

Even their social media posts mention how they're "Voted Best Mexican Restaurant on the South Shore". But it seems to be a relatively inexpensive spot as well. So, here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about them being the best cheap restaurant in Massachusetts:

El Sarape has earned recognition from The Daily Meal and Travel + Leisure as one of the country's best, most authentic Mexican restaurants. While lunch is only on the weekends and most of the dinner menu is pricey, the bean soup and chicken and rice soup are a steal for around $6.

You can't really argue with a solid Mexican meal for about $6. Plus, it looks pretty amazing!

Whether you're looking for a great cheap meal, or a just for some great Mexican food, it seems like El Sarape in Braintree has pretty much all of it. You can't really go wrong either way, Massachusetts!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images