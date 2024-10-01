This Road Has Been Deemed “The Steepest” All Across MA!

There are some roads located in The Commonwealth where motorists will experience a stretch of "white knuckle driving". Here in the Berkshires, you will encounter this type of traveling in neighboring Monroe, located across the border at Franklin county which features an average uphill slope of 12.8% and a sharpest incline of 21.7%.

(Photo image of Monroe Town hall courtesy of Massachusetts Municipal Association)

Travelers are emphatic as the first half mile of Kingsley Hill Road is the steepest they've encountered in the continental United States, with a significant stretch of 20+% grade. Now that is one challenging drive in our backyard.

(Photo image of bicycle courtesy of veronawinner)

Statistics also show this stretch of road is very challenging for bicyclists as this is a severe and unique ascent on a very narrow road with a rough surface. The first half mile is simply the steepest in nature. The rough surface adds to the difficulty along with a significant stretch of 20+% grade, therefore you'll need to find another spot to pedal as those who are not careful could experience injuries, so be aware.

(Photo image of Monroe Bridge courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)

My suggestion: Don’t blink in the small town of Monroe Bridge or guaranteed, you will miss the turnoff. Keep in mind, this 1984.9 meter long stretch of pavement needs excessive caution to navigate. According to John Summerson, the first 1/2 mile has been deemed as "the steepest" throughout the continental United States. For more statistics on Kingsley Hill Road, log on to this web site.

(Photo image of Monroe Bridge, Massachusetts courtesy of Shaun O'Boyle)

BOTTOM LINE: If you are thinking of accepting this challenge, four words from Michael Conrad apply in more ways than one as he sent his police force with the popular saying of "Be Careful Out There"

Here is a video to further educate you on The Bay State's smallest municipailty:

(Video clip courtesy of www.youtube.com and www.Chronicle5WCVB the ABC affilaite from Boston, MA)

(Featured image photo courtesy of PJAMM Cycling)

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.google.com, https://pjammcycling.com/climb/726.Kingsley%2520Hill%2520Rd, and https://www.brentacol.com/h/kingsley)