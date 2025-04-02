Sandwiches have to be some of the most universal foods in existence. Of course, given that a sandwich can really be included in almost any meal, it's great have a nearby local sandwich shop, especially in Massachusetts. While there are several different types and varieties of delis and other great sandwich joints making amazing sandwiches throughout the Bay State, there happens to be one in particular that has recently been awarded the title as 'The Best Sandwich Shop in the State'. And it's definitely well deserved!

The ever-so-popular food publication 'Love Food' released a list of The Best Sandwich Shop in Every State. This particular joint is no stranger to receiving accolades. Recently, it has also been named as having The Best Fried Chicken in the State, and Guy Fieri has called it The Best Restaurant in Massachusetts.

What and Where is the Best Sandwich Shop in Massachusetts?

For the best sandwich shop in Massachusetts, you will have to head to a spot out east that is just to the southwest of Boston in a town known as Brookline. That's where you'll find the best sandwich shop in Massachusetts, at Cutty's.

From the looks of it, you can get why 'Love Food' says that Cutty's is the best sandwich shop in the Bay State. Here's what they had to say about picking the joint as such:

After bursting onto the scene in 2010, Cutty's hasn't had any problems grabbing local attention, especially since hosting foodie TV personality Guy Fieri. The teeny-tiny shop's flavor-packed menu features creations like the Beef 1000 (pictured): brioche packed with slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, sharp Cheddar, and Thousand Island dressing. The grilled cheese with havarti is equally delicious.

As someone who absolutely loves sandwiches and sandwich shops for that matter, perhaps it's time to make a trip out east for a road trip to experience the best sandwich shop in Massachusetts? From the looks of it, and the reviews, it seems like it might be well worth it!

