Sandwiches have to be some of the most universal foods that exist. Of course, given that a sandwich can basically be included in just about any meal, it's great have a nearby local sandwich shop, especially in Massachusetts. While there are several different types and varieties of delis and other sandwich joints making amazing sandwiches throughout the Bay State, there happens to be one in particular that has recently been awarded the title as 'The Best Sandwich Shop in the State'. And it's definitely well deserved!

The ever-so-popular food publication 'Delish' released a list of The Best Sandwich Shop in Every State.

What and Where is the Best Sandwich Shop in Massachusetts?

For the best sandwich shop in Massachusetts, you will have to a spot out east that is mostly known for being such a popular coastal town. That would be the town of Marshfield, which has the sandwich shop, known as Mae's Sandwich Shop, which has taken the title as the best sandwich shop in the state.

From the looks of their posts on social media, it's tough to argue with 'Delish's pick for Massachusetts best sandwich shop. Then again, in case you haven't tried it before, just see what some 'Yelp' reviews had to say about Mae's Sandwich Shop. Clinton from Marlborough, MA said this:

I can’t imagine how they could improve. Everything we’ve had has been delicious, especially the bread of the sandwiches and the baked goods. It will be difficult to not be disappointed by comparison in other sandwich shops here on out.

Brenna, also from Massachusetts said:

Easily the best sandwich I’ve had in a long time!! Mae’s is a small sandwich shop that uses quality ingredients, a pleasant staff, and has a great location by the sea. Brooke helped me by recommending the chicken salad sandwich and it was delectable. Highly recommend!

There's definitely plenty more like that on 'Yelp' as well.

As someone who absolutely loves sandwiches and sandwich shops for that matter, perhaps it's time to make a trip out east for a road trip to experience the best sandwich shop in Massachusetts? From the looks of it, and the reviews, it seems like it might be well worth it!

