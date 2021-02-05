This Saturday Night, Constuct Honors Wanda Houston

This year's Construct Warm Up The Winter Call to Action was scheduled to take place at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this FREE event will take place virtually on Saturday evening and you can access the presentation by going here and while you're watching, don't forget to make a donation toward this worthy cause.

This year's presentation will honor Wanda Houston, one of the tri-state region's beloved and talented professional singers who ALWAYS brings top quality entertainment to her loyal and true audience. The talented song stylist will be acknowledged for her generous contributions towards this annual winter benefit which continues those in need of affordable, low-income housing in our listening area.

Rabbi Deborah Zecher and the community at Hevreh in Great Barrington are credited for this program's inception as all proceeds go toward those needing assistance in rental, fuel and utility payments, emergency accommodations and keeping the homeless safe from the elements.

The 40 minute presentation will be hosted by Construct Executive director Jane Ralph and Board Member Barney Stein along with testimonials from Construct clients and community members including special appearances by actors and Construct supporters, Chris Noth and Lauren Ambrose. Plus, Wanda WILL showcase her singing savvy during this yearly extravaganza. You can obtain more information by logging on to Construct's web site OR check out their Facebook page.

Construct Berkshire's Leigh Davis will join Ron Carson to preview the festivities on a LIVE Saturday Morning Chat that airs on WSBS at 11:05 am.

