One thing that is undeniably synonymous with New England is some of the most absolute best seafood that you get anywhere! Of course, at the heart of New England is Massachusetts. While there are several amazing local seafood restaurants throughout the Bay State, there can only be one named the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts. So, which one is continually earning that type of high praise?

The travel and food publication 'Finance Buzz' released their picks for the Most Popular Seafood Restaurant in Each State. This spot is definitely no stranger to being named a top seafood restaurant in Massachusetts.

What is the Best Seafood Restaurant in Massachusetts?

It shouldn't really be a shock to anyone in the Bay State that the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts is a spot that's closer to the coastline. You would find that in Boston's North End. That spot is Neptune Oyster.

If there is must-try spot for seafood, this seems to always be the pick. Here's what 'Finance Buzz' had to say about why its the best seafood joint in Massachusetts:

Give yourself time if you plan to stop in for lunch or dinner at Neptune Oyster. The lines can be long to wait to sink your teeth into the buttered lobster rolls they serve here. It's also one of the best raw bars in the region, even though it seems like a hole-in-the-wall. It's a seafood lover's retreat.

As you may be able to tell, Neptune Oyster has several unique seafood dishes that look pretty amazing! You can even take a look at their full menu on their website at the link provided here. If you're a fan of seafood, and why wouldn't you be, but this seems to be the must-try joint to add to your list if you haven't already. Especially if it's being dubbed as the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts.

