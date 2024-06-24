We all know Massachusetts has plenty of amazing restaurants and eateries throughout the state. Some are even known as the best throughout all of the New England region. But as there is in every state, there is always one that is perceived as a go-to spot for comfort food. It's that restaurant that you can always count on for some of your absolute favorite meals and dishes. We now know what the best restaurant in Massachusetts is for such an occasion.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released its list of the Best Restaurants For Classic Comfort Food in Each State. For this hidden gem of a restaurant in Massachusetts, just based on their menu alone, you can see why it might be picked for such a label.

What is the Best Restaurant for Classic Comfort Food in Massachusetts?

It may not be much of a surprise that this particular spot is out east in Boston. This particular spot has an assortment of comfort foods that make it seem like the perfect selection to hit up while you're on a road trip out east, at Pete's Dockside in Boston.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about Pete's Dockside being named the best restaurant for classic comfort food in Massachusetts:

Pete's Dockside is a hidden gem serving up hearty breakfasts and lunches for dock workers (and anyone else in the know). Breakfast burritos are a big hit at this counter-style restaurant, but you can get your hands on omelets, French toast, and breakfast sandwiches too. For lunch, there's a specials menu that changes daily, featuring the likes of broiled haddock, seafood cakes, and chicken lasagna, as well as a choice of pizzas, burgers, wraps, and salads. The place is difficult to find, but it's definitely worth it!

While it's tough to fit everything on the menu on the page, here is a sampling of some of their best served dishes...

Pete's Dockside definitely has quite the extensive menu that you can check out here and you can see how it has all the comfort food classic menu items you could want. If you're out east in Boston, you can find them at 12 Channel Street. There's a good chance you'll find what you're looking for on their menu for your choice of comfort food!

