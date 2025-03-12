With so many great eateries and restaurants in Massachusetts, it's always a great problem to have trying to narrow down just what spot to hit up for any given meal. And of course, there are those spots that fly just a little under-the-radar, but you know exactly how great they will be every time. And if you're craving a steak dinner, there's an under-the-radar spot that is now the best steakhouse of its kind in the Bay State.

The popular food publication 'Cheapism' recently made their picks for The Best Under-the-Radar Steakhouse in Each State. While they were scouring all the great steak spots throughout Massachusetts, it may be tough to think of this spot as "under-the-radar" but we'll play along since this place definitely is well deserving of some recognition for how good the steak is there.

What is the Best Under-the-Radar Steakhouse in Massachusetts?

If you were to make your way to the Boston suburb of Burlington, then that is where you will find the best under-the-radar steakhouse in Massachusetts. That is where The Bancroft is.

As if The Bancroft's social media posts weren't enough to do the spot justice, here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about this "under-the-radar" spot:

Established in 2014, The Bancroft features executive chef Mario Capone, who turns out prime steak au poivre and 40-ounce butcher-cut salt-and-pepper tomahawk rib-eye steaks for two along with traditional cuts of dry-aged prime beef. Starters include a seafood tower, baked clams, and, of course, house-made Boston clam chowder.

While this spot is considered "under-the-radar", it may not be for too long after being known as the best under-the-radar steakhouse in Massachusetts. If you happen to make your way through Burlington, you can find them at 15 3rd Ave. Besides, you can never go wrong with a good steak!

