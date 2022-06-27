High school graduations have been celebrated this month and now it's time for prospective students to take the next step in furthering their education. Instead of packing up and living on campus, you can actually attend locally based Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield as the campus will host a total of three virtual informational sessions (free of charge) during the month of July.

Participants should have their questions ready as they will learn about the college's admission process with full details on how to register and the courses that fit into their upcoming educational schedule. Included, complete details about financial aid options and you'll be surprised to see the affordability of a "locally based" education.

Staff will be also be on hand to discuss quality programs and support services for prospective students with an opportunity to discover how the variety of classes provided for the ability of transferring to hundreds of other schools nationwide as prospective graduates to embark on future career opportunities.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, this trio of FREE sessions will be presented virtually via Zoom on these dates:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6TH at 4 PM

MONDAY, JULY 18TH at 12 NOON

TUESDAY, JULY 19th at 6 PM

You can be a part of this informative orientation by accessing this on-line link to log on. Pre-registration is NOT required.

To browse through BCC's web site, you are invited to log on here.

2022 Fall classes begin on September 6th. The BCC campus is located at 1300 West Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. For further inquiries, You can also call (413) 499-4660. What are you waiting for? Plan accordingly and take the next step to a bigger and brighter future courtesy of our friends at Berkshire Community College.

(Some background on this article was obtained courtesy of the i-Berkshires web site)