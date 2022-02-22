We here at Slater and Marjo In The Morning love us some comedy. I mean, who doesn't like to laugh? My top 5 include Dave Chapelle, Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams, Sebastian Maniscalco, and the late George Carlin. However, none of those guys are from the bay state, but...I did find out over the last year that one of my favorites on this list had MILLIONS of dollars stolen from him (by a member of his own family)!

HERE ARE 10 WICKED FAMOUS COMEDIANS FROM MASSACHUSETTS

1. CONAN O'BRIEN

The super tall comedian and writer is from Brookline, MA. Writing for The Simpsons and SNL, O'Brien was once cheated out of being the host of "The Tonight Show" and wound up on TBS instead. Conan has since left TBS and now hosts a podcast.

2. DANE COOK

This guy literally made me cry laughing the first time I heard "Harmful If Swallowed". Cook was born in Cambridge, MA. Cook was massive at one point in the '00s. He entrusted his brother with managing his finances and eventually stole millions from him. Cook has recuperated some of his money and his brother is in prison.

3. STEVE SWEENEY

Born in Charlestown, MA, Sweeney eventually ended up hosting morning drive radio on Boston's WZLX-FM (100.7) and has made some cameos in comedies like "Me, Myself, and Irene".

4. AMY POEHLER

Graduating from Boston College, Poehler was an SNL staple from '01-'08.

5. BILL BURR

Burr was born in Canton, MA and eventually went to Emerson College. He is known for sometimes crude controversial humor. I love him!

6. MIKE BIRBIGLIA

Born in Shrewsbury, MA, Birbiglia has a quiet to loud style of delivery.

7. STEVE CARELL

The Office. 40-Year-Old Virgin. Bruce Almighty. Ron Burgundy. Need I say more? Carell is nothing short of awesome and grew up in Acton, MA.

8. LENNY CLARKE

Marjo and I often reference the time when Clarke went on Joe Rogan's podcast and talked about Rogan's stand-up show at Jay's in Pittsfield, MA (now the defunct K&K Liquors) back in the '80s. Clarke was born in Cambridge.

9. JAY LENO

My grandmother would say "I love Jay Leeeno". The Tonight Show mainstay took over for Johnny Carson in 1992. Leno grew up in Andover, MA and he loves cars, too.

10. DENIS LEARY

Leary was born in Worcester, MA, and used to party hard. He also used to play a fireman on TV, (Rescue Me). Leary can be loud and is very funny.

