This Thanksgiving, MA Residents Can Save Some Moolah

Let's face it: Cooking a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for your friends and family will cost less than last year but will still be a bit more expensive than before the pandemic. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Turkey Day dinner survey provides a snapshot of the average cost of this year’s classic holiday feast for 10, which is $58.08 or about $5.80 per person. This is a 5% decrease from 2023, which was 4.5% lower than 2022.

Despite the encouraging momentum, a Thanksgiving meal is still 19% higher than it was in 2019, which highlights the impact inflation has had on food prices – and farmers’ costs – since the pandemic took place 5 years ago.

The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables – the turkey – helped bring down the overall cost of dinner. The average price for a 16-pound turkey is $25.67. That is $1.60 per pound, down 6% from last year.

Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices from the first week of November before most grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices.

According to The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys declined further during the second week of November, therefore consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey may find additional savings in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but don't delay as the bird needs to be thawed before cooking.

The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all in quantities sufficient to serve a gathering of 10.

Most ingredients in the survey saw a decline in prices, including fresh vegetables. The cost of whole milk dropped more than 14%. Favorable weather contributed to the decline in milk pricing. It is important to note that milk prices vary significantly between regions in the United States.

Items like dinner rolls and stuffing both saw an 8% increase due to higher labor costs, among other drivers, are increasing the cost of processed food. The biggest hike was the price of cranberries which increased almost 12% year-over-year.

The increase this year puts cranberry prices closer to historic norms and, excluding last year, is the least expensive year since 2015. This year’s national average cost was calculated using surveys completed with pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In my opinion, cranberry sauce is a mandatory addition to any Turkey day festivities.

Statistics show Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices in person and online using grocery store apps and websites. They looked for the best possible prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or combined purchase deals. In the long run, they pass the savings on to YOU!

BOTTOM LINE: Happy Turkey Day and remember, moderation is the key to everything in life!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.fb.org/news-release/cost-of-thanksgiving-dinner-declines-remains-higher-than-pre-pandemic-levels#:~:text=The%20shopping%20list,the%20U.S.)