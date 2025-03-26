Massachusetts is no stranger to some great local spots to stop in, whether you're getting a quick meal or hanging out for a bit. Some of these local spots happen to have particular themes that make them that much more unique of a visit than your typical restaurant or eatery. If you're looking for a distinctive themed spot that definitely stands out in the Bay State, there's one that's now known for being the best themed restaurant in the state.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently made it picks for The Best Themed Restaurant in Every State. This poses a few questions aside from just wondering where this place is and what it's called. But what theme did this particular spot take on? And what type of atmosphere is there at this spot? What do they serve at the best themed restaurant in Massachusetts? Hopefully, we'll be able to describe all of that in telling you about where and what this establishment is.

Cambridge, MA is typically known for its reputation for being home to some of the best schools in the realm of higher education. It happens to also be home to the best themed restaurant in Massachusetts at a spot called Miracle of Science Bar and Grill.

You can tell the spot just looks like you know you would have a fun night on the town if you hit it up. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why it's the best themed restaurant in Massachusetts:

At this popular college hangout in Cambridge, diners pick their meal from a menu designed to look like the periodic table. Luckily, the food isn't like something out of a science experiment – the spot serves classic comfort food, including chips and salsa, cheeseburgers, and shrimp tacos. Customers say you can't go wrong with the Ronie burger (named after the joint's chef), which comes topped with jalapeños and pepper Jack cheese.

I mean c'mon, they have a breakfast wrap on their menu as if it's on the periodic table (as they do with all menu items, but still). This place seems like it's definitely a must-visit, Massachusetts! After all, it is the best themed restaurant in the state!

