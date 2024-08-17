In Massachusetts, or any other state, there's just something about diners that seem to have the feeling of a truly classic dining experience. Perhaps it's the nostalgic 'retro' feel. Or maybe it's because someone (like myself) who is always in the mood for, what is most likely to be, some really good breakfast food. But let's be honest, that retro feeling really does seem to have the most impact above anything else. And now we know where you can find the best retro diner in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication known as 'Love Food' recently released its list of The Best Retro Diner in Every State. They described the diners that made the list as "colorful vintage joints with long counters, cozy booths, jukeboxes, and other familiar touches". The pick they made for the spot they chose in Massachusetts is described perfectly by that phrase.

What Diner in Massachusetts is the 'Best Retro Diner in the State'?

About 10 miles west of Boston, you'll find a city called Natick. That is where you will find one of American's best classic diners at a spot known as Casey's Diner.

You can't go wrong with any diner that serves not only good breakfast, but is well known for serving up some amazing hot dogs. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the unique diner that is the best retro diner in Massachusetts:

Believed to be one of America’s oldest diners still in operation, Casey’s 10-stool dining car has been serving customers since 1922 – though it started life as a horse-drawn wagon. It has a long wooden bar, classic diner stools, retro floor tiles, and a bun steamer that pre-dates the restaurant. People come to experience a slice of history, and to try Casey’s famous steamed hot dogs; get yours 'all around,' with relish, onions, and mustard.

Casey's Diner also does pickup and delivery that can be ordered from their website. Check out their loaded menu at the link provided here.

So, if you're out on the eastern side of the state in Natick, and looking for a great diner, you now know that there happens to be one that is listed among America's best classic diners. You really can't go wrong with that experience!

