Massachusetts is full of some of the most unique restaurants to dine at that are quite extravagant. Whether you live in a big city or a small town in the Bay State, we each have our go-to spots that serve up amazing dishes and have their own unique style. Of course, the food does that too. But of all those incredible spots, we now know what the absolute most charming restaurant is in all of Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' posted what it found to be The Most Charming Restaurant in Every State. While there are certainly several spots throughout Massachusetts that could have been chosen to claim this title, one had to be chosen to claim the title.

What is the Most Charming Restaurant in Massachusetts?

On the eastern side of the state, across the Charles River from Boston, there is a spot in Cambridge that has earned the praise of being the most charming restaurant in all of Massachusetts. In Harvard Square, there is a restaurant called Harvest that has been crowned with that title.

This Cambridge spot has been going for nearly 50 years after opening in 1975 and everything about it is something to behold. Here is what 'Love Food' had to say as to why it is the most charming restaurant in Massachusetts:

In the beautiful city of Cambridge, down a cobbled path in the heart of Harvard Square, is Harvest. This elegant restaurant presents the best of New England cuisine, with chefs working closely with local farmers to devise seasonal menus. The interiors are smart, with dark woods and neutral tones, while there's a beautiful patio for dining al fresco.

Event the ice sculpture in the above pic seems charming! Not only is the atmosphere at this Cambridge joint absolutely breathtaking, but the food there looks so amazing, and it shows not just from its social media, but take a look at their menu here.

Whether you're looking for an outing with friends, a family gettogether, or looking to impress a date and/or significant other, you can't go wrong with this spot. Harvest seems like a pretty impressive pick as the most charming restaurant in Massachusetts.

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps