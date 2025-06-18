Massachusetts certainly has more than its fair share of fantastic local restaurants and eateries. It seems like no matter what you're craving, you're never far from a place that serves what you're looking to indulge in. Some of these local joints are fast food spots, which also means it's quite convenient to stop there when you're looking to grab a quick bite. And now we know a local favorite serving up fast food where you can go to find the absolute best regional fast food joint in the Bay State.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food', has once again sought out to find another spot in Massachusetts that is a must-try if we happen to be looking for a meal relatively quick, but also leaving a lasting impression, given the quality of the product. They picked out the best regional fast food joint in every state. The picks were based on awards and accolades received by the fast food spot, while also using user reviews to determine the recipients of such acclaim.

Where is the Best Regional Fast Food Joint in Massachusetts?

This regional fast food joint is on the eastern half of the state with all seven of its Massachusetts locations. The company has been around for more than 70 years as well. In fact, this spot has also been recently called "a regional sandwich chain the rest of the U.S. needs". Now that we've already given away the fact that its known for its sandwiches, we might as well just tell you what it is. It seems the best regional fast food joint in Massachusetts is Kelly's Roast Beef.

Here is what 'Love Food' had to say about why Kelly's Roast Beef earned the honor of being the best regional fast food joint in Massachusetts:

Kelly's Roast Beef is another restaurant claiming to be the inventor of a famous sandwich. The company was apparently the first to sell the three-way beef sandwich – featuring roast beef, American cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ sauce – in 1951. Although Kelly's has expanded to New Hampshire and Florida, the sandwiches are true Boston icons. If you don't live near one of its shops, you can order kits to get your fix at home.

While their roast beef sandwiches are certainly something to behold, they have several other dishes as well...

The seven Massachusetts locations for Kelly's Roast Beefs are currently in Saugus, Medford, Revere Beach, Danvers, Dedham, and a spot at Boston Logan Airport. So, if you're looking for some great 'fast food' locally, you now what spot to hit up on when you're on the eastern side of the Bay State, especially during the Summer months!

