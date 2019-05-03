This Weekend, An Encore Presentation Of Our Saturday AM Chat

She truly has a voice that is "smooth as silk" and if you are an aficionado of jazz and sultry night club entertainment, Pamela Knowles truly fits the bill as onr of the genre's best performers. The Berkshire county native hails from Alford and she has perfected her craft worldwide that included stops in New York, London, Paris and Australia.

Her other talents include teaching the art of voice to prospective singers and she has been deemed as a trained somatic movement coach exploring creativity through improvisation. She recently performed at The Egremont Barn as her vocal talents truly mesmerized the audience (present company included) and she had some assistance from her keyboardist Takaaki Otimo and bassist Noriko Ueda as the trio presented selections from Pamela's "Love Dance" and "Boite De Jazz" CD's and a few selections came from her latest compilation, "13 Kinds Of Desire" a collaboration with Pulitzer Prize poet, Yusef Komunyaaka.

Pamela resides in New York City and if you head south to The Big Apple, make sure you catch one of her LIVE shows at Pisticci's Restaurant where she performs on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of every month. Log on to their website for more information.

In case you missed the original airing of Ron Carson's lively chat with Pamela earlier this year, now is your chance to listen to this vibrant conversation from start to finish which airs on Saturday morning at 10:05 immediately following the WSBS Trading Post.

