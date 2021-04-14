This Weekend, You Can Dine Out For A Worthy Cause

As we are slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, options continue to open for residents to head outdoors provided they follow the proper guidelines to stay safe and sound. With the upcoming weekend, how can you pass up an opportunity to dine in style with a traditional spaghetti dinner and all proceeds will assist towards a worthy cause here in your community.

Our friends at Sheffield's American Legion Post #340 on North Main Street (just off route 7) will be serving up pasta and meatballs with limited seating this Saturday, April 17th between the hours of 5 and 6:30 pm. Masks MUST be worn, except while dining and social distancing will be strictly enforced. You also have the option of taking out your complete meal but reservations MUST be made prior to the actual event. NO walk-ins will be accepted.

The cost for each dinner is ONLY $12.50 for adults. Youngsters will dine for the incredible price of $6 and all proceeds will assist in The American legion's efforts in better serving the south county village and town of Sheffield. You can call either George Oleen at (413) 229-6670 OR Dale Alden at (413) 229-8163 to place your order.

To obtain more information on this event and future get togethers, log on to the Sheffield American Legion Post #340 web site by going here OR check out and LIKE their Facebook page.

You don't need to stay indoors as long as you follow COVID-19 guidelines. Bring your family OR get together with some friends (make sure the gatherings are small in nature and stay 6 feet apart) and to sum it up in one word: "MANGIA"!!!!

