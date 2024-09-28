This Western Massachusetts Small Town ‘Comes Alive in Fall’

It's one of the most unique times of the year in Massachusetts as Fall is upon us and the weather is starting to make the entire state look just about as amazing as any state in the country could during the season! And during this time of year, there are some spots throughout the Bay State that seem to 'come alive in Fall'. As if they're the perfect spot to enjoy such a time of year. One of those spots happens to be on the western side of the state.

The ever-so-popular travel publication 'World Atlas' recently made a limited list of a handful of towns that absolutely come alive during Fall. While there were definitely plenty of towns on the eastern side of the Bay State that made the list, sure enough, and really with no surprise, western Massachusetts has a spot that is almost a must-visit during this time of year, every year!

What Western Massachusetts Small Town Comes Alive in Fall?

It is probably no shock that the small town everyone seems as if they cannot get enough of during this time of year is over in the southern region of the Berkshires. That, being Stockbridge.

'World Atlas' couldn't stop raving about how the charm comes out to make everything feel vibrant Stockbridge during this season. Here's what they had to say about picking Stockbridge as one of the towns that 'comes alive in Fall':

Stockbridge is a quaint town in the famed Berkshires in the far west of Massachusetts and is a perfect destination for fall enthusiasts of all kinds. Renowned for its stunning autumn scenery amongst a vast wilderness, this picturesque locale is often considered one of Massachusetts's most charming small towns, regardless of the season. As the leaves turn vibrant shades of orange, red, and yellow, you can explore the foot trails of the nearby Monument Mountain Reservation, which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding lakes and hills.

Based on the aesthetics, it's tough to disagree with anything 'World Atlas' had to say about the quaint small town of Stockbridge. This spot explodes in demand during the upcoming months thanks to how festive the area is throughout the autumn season each and every year. Let's be honest, there are more than a few other western Massachusetts towns we could have added to this list. In the meantime, enjoy the Fall season, Massachusetts!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps