This Western Massachusetts Spot Is #1 For River Rafting And Tubing

Folks in The Berkshires experienced some summer like weather on Thursday and Friday of last week and into the weekend. If that didn't get you all jazzed up for more, I don't know what to tell you!

The temperature on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts reached a record high of 88F.

Your thirst for outdoor adventure should be increasing by now and river rafting and tubing should be on your list for 2023.

Tubing Down The Deerfield River Facebook Tubing Down The Deerfield River Facebook loading...

One of my very first memories of moving to Western Massachusetts was a trip down the Deerfield River. Perfect weather, a great group of people, a massively exciting adventure, what more could you want?

The Deerfield River (75 miles) runs from Southern Vermont through Massachusetts to the Connecticut River.

Where To Get Tubes, Transportation

Located in Conway, MA.

Full service river tubing includes parking, transportation to and from the river, tubes, life jackets, and towel service at pick-up. We'll rig your cooler up in a tube so you can bring along your favorite snacks and drinks. Enjoy the sights of quaint Conway, Massachusetts during your transport ride to the start of your float. Relax and unwind on a pristine 3.5 miles of lazy river floating. -drportage.com

The Deerfield River can be rocky and rough at certain spots, but that's all part of the fun. Safety first, of course!

Zoar Gap

One of the most popular stretches of The Deerfield is the Zoar Gap in Charlemont, MA.

Take your family, office, church, or scout group rafting on the Deerfield River’s most popular rafting section, Zoar Gap. With a minimum age of 7, these Class II whitewater rapids with one Class III rapid are ideal for beginner rafters. -zoaroutdoor.com

Get outside and have some fun this spring and summer! I hope you found this post informative.