This Winter, The Bay State Will Receive A Much-Needed Grant

I know it's early to talk about cold weather, winter and that four letter word (aka snow) but this article fast forwards to some good news regarding the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the upcoming months: FEMA (The Federal Emergency Management Agency) announced the Bay State will receive a total of $1.7 million that includes funds for snow removal, salting-sanding and the application of de-icing liquid within the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

This decision was purely based due to a severe winter storm that occured back in March in the Commonwealth's eastern locale, which is also known as District 6. This grant represents the total cost share that totals $2.2 million as the remainder will come from non-federal sources.

The funding from FEMA's Public Assistance Grant Program will reimburse all communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from any natural disaster. Those eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal and local governments, U.S. territories and various private not for profit organizations.

FEMA's mission is to assist people before, during and after any natural disaster as the organization will continue to obligate funding for this project throughout the state's Emergency Management Agency which ensures the eligible sub-recipient will receive any allocated cash that is due for necessary clean-up after a severe storm as the funds will be provided on a reimbursable basis after a thorough review and receipts of proper documentation.

Additional information can be obtained via the FEMA web site by logging on here or e mail:dennis.pinkham@fema.dhs.gov

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of FEMA for on-air and on-line usage)