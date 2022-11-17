Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!

Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put together a list of restaurants located in Western Massachusetts that they consider being the best. And only one Berkshire County restaurant made their top 10. Any guesses?

This farm-to-table restaurant is housed in a historic 19th-century building located in Williamstown. Mezze Bistro + Bar has been serving very happy diners since 2010 at their current location, 777 Cold Spring Road(they initially opened in 1996 on Water Street).

Here's a look at Mezze's exterior(on a beautiful snowy night):

And their warm, homey interior(where you can catch some beautiful views of the scenery, by the way):

The dinner menu at Mezze Bistro + Bar is subject to change due to availability, but one thing is for certain, whatever you have to eat is going to be delicious! Like their amazing Chilled Asparagus Soup:

How about the mouth-watering Beef Shoulder?:

Or the Bolognese with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese:

Oh my goodness! Can't forget about the Okie Burger!:

Congrats to the owners, managers, and staff of Mezze Bistro + Bar for making #3 on Open Table's Best Restaurants in Western Massachusetts list--your hard work has paid off!

By the way, these are Diner's Choice winners meaning that the winners were picked according to diner reviews on a scale from "Excellent" to "Not So Much". To look at the full list, visit Open Table's website here.

