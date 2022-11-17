This Wonderful Berkshire Restaurant Makes Top 10 “Best” List (Photos)
Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!
Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put together a list of restaurants located in Western Massachusetts that they consider being the best. And only one Berkshire County restaurant made their top 10. Any guesses?
This farm-to-table restaurant is housed in a historic 19th-century building located in Williamstown. Mezze Bistro + Bar has been serving very happy diners since 2010 at their current location, 777 Cold Spring Road(they initially opened in 1996 on Water Street).
Here's a look at Mezze's exterior(on a beautiful snowy night):
And their warm, homey interior(where you can catch some beautiful views of the scenery, by the way):
The dinner menu at Mezze Bistro + Bar is subject to change due to availability, but one thing is for certain, whatever you have to eat is going to be delicious! Like their amazing Chilled Asparagus Soup:
How about the mouth-watering Beef Shoulder?:
Or the Bolognese with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese:
Oh my goodness! Can't forget about the Okie Burger!:
Congrats to the owners, managers, and staff of Mezze Bistro + Bar for making #3 on Open Table's Best Restaurants in Western Massachusetts list--your hard work has paid off!
By the way, these are Diner's Choice winners meaning that the winners were picked according to diner reviews on a scale from "Excellent" to "Not So Much". To look at the full list, visit Open Table's website here.