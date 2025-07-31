The backend of summer is here, but there's still plenty of time for you to enjoy some fun, relaxation, and swimming in some of the cleanest, most beautiful lakes in Massachusetts.

There's nothing like splitting your time soaking in the rays on the beach and swimming in the lake. It's the best of both worlds. I spent much of my youth in lakes, and I always enjoyed the open space the lake provided. It was a big treat when some of the lakes had docks that I could climb up and jump from.

My family always made it a point to spend our time at clean lakes. There's nothing that could ruin your experience more than bad smells, loads of seaweed, and trash on the beach. My family had those experiences and eventually learned which lakes and beaches were the clean ones, and we stuck with going to those for our outings.

Here are the Three Cleanest Lakes in Massachusetts

To help you decide which Massachusetts beaches to visit, we searched the web looking for the cleanest lakes in the state. We have narrowed the list down to the top three to help make your decision easier.

#3 Lake Onota, Pittsfield

Lake Onota (or Onota Lake) in Pittsfield lands in third place for cleanest beaches in Massachusetts. Town & Tourist gives a thumbs up to Onota Lake for cleanliness because it contains a large basin with clear, deep water—visibility up to ~17 feet in places. Amenities include a public beach at Burbank Park, lifeguards on duty, a boat launch, picnic grounds, and scenic mountain views. In addition, locals praise the lake and beach for both cleanliness and the recreational setting.

#2 Lake Cochituate (Natick/Wayland/Framingham)

Lake Cochituate gets a #2 ranking for cleanest beaches in Massachusetts. Websites like thebostondaybook.com recommend Lake Cochituate for a clean swimming experience. Lake Cochituate contains a protected shoreline within Cochituate State Park, along with dedicated swimming zones in Middle Pond separated from boat traffic. Visibility typically ranges 5–7 feet. Plus, you can't go wrong with lifeguards, boat rentals, picnic areas, and a bathhouse, which are all part of the amenities you'll find at Lake Cochituate.

#1 Lake Wyola (Shutesbury)

So why does Lake Wyola take the top spot for cleanest lakes in Massachusetts? Well, again, thebostondaybook.com has the authority on this lake as it states that the water is spring-fed, sandy-bottomed, and surrounded by forested terrain. The water clarity is exceptional. Plus, the water is tested regularly, and it's frequently rated among the very best inland swimming lakes in Massachusetts.

