Three Educational Programs for Nonprofits Coming Up

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is holding three educational programs for nonprofits in December.

On Dec. 2 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. via Zoom, the NPC will host Cross Insurance for a “Lunch & Learn” session on “Stuff My Insurance Agent Never Told Me.” Cross Insurance, a family owned agency with 40 branches, will talk about what nonprofit insurance should be providing and the impact of COVID-19 on insurance. The session is free but registration is required.

On Dec. 4, from 12:15 to 1:00 p.m. via Zoom, the NPC teams up with Berkshire United Way to present their respective volunteer websites and their potential impact on nonprofits. Liana Toscanini of NPC and Brenda Petell of Berkshire United Way will explain the differences between the two platforms and how nonprofits can best be represented to connect with volunteers. This “Lunch & Learn” is free but registration is required.

Three partners from management Consulting Firm, Interim Executive Solutions, will present “Success Planning Requires Succession Planning” via Zoom on Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This 90-minute workshop with a half hour of Q&A is designed for board members and senior staff who will leave with a roadmap to begin the conversation within their organizations. The workshop will cover inventorying top job requirements, implementing planned and unplanned transitions, assessing internal and external options and more.

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is dedicated to connecting nonprofits to resources. Register online for NPC webinars by going here or call (413) 441-9542.

