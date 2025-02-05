Three From Western Massachusetts Arrested In CT On Drug Charges
Three residents of Western Massachusetts are in big trouble after they were caught in possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia in Enfield, Connecticut. The whole incident went down as part of a shoplifting operation with CT Police.
WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that thanks to a planned operation recently to catch shoplifters, Enfield Police working with the CT State Police arrested five suspects (3 from Massachusetts, 2 from Connecticut) on multiple charges.
According to 22 News, police officers from Enfield, along with the Connecticut State Police retail theft task force and the K-9 Unit, put together an operation to catch area shoplifters.
The team worked directly with several local stores in order to identify suspects. During the operation, five suspects were arrested and charged with multiple offenses. Not too mention, one of those arrested had three active warrants.
Approximately 200 bags of fentanyl were seized from the suspects charged with drug possession. Additional drug paraphernalia, such as crack pipes and needles were also confiscated.
The three suspects from Western Massachusetts are as follows:
- Scott Kaminski, 39, of Springfield - numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Emily DeBlok, 33, of East Longmeadow - charged with possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia
- Jacob Mayok, 35, of Wilbraham - also charged with possession and use of drug paraphernalia
The other two suspects from Connecticut are identified as:
- Samantha Belicki, 29, of Enfield - also charged with possession and use of drug paraphernalia
- Shawn Bell, 20, of Windsor - Larceny 6th degree
For the full story, please visit WWLP's website here.
KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff