Three Locations For MA Residents To Take A “Unique” Swim

Bay State residents are in a "summer frame of mind as people are already making plans for an escape to a warm weather destination. Did you know that three beaches encourage you to swim in a watering hole where bathing suits or bikinis are optional as they are allowing you to take a dip "au natural". Yes, you heard right! Nude bathing seems to be catching on in our vicinity.

The top three areas where this practice is permitted is all across Cape Cod and the islands. Let's dive in and see what your options are:

The entire island of Nantucket takes the top spot. This became reality due to a bylaw amendment called “Gender Equality on Beaches,” as people could be topless on any public or private beaches throughout the island which is situated at The Atlantic Ocean.

The proposal was originally introduced by The Nantucket Finance Committee as it was unanimous as local residents voted in favor of this motion. This was also supported by the Massachusetts Attorney General who signed off on it up in Boston. the question is: Will you partake in this "legal" during the summer months? Only time will tell.

Next up, Moshup Beach-Aquinnah located in the island of Martha's Vineyard. It's a lengthy walk as the red clay cliffs permit bathers to remove their swimming gear with a bit of privacy. Nude beachgoers head north about .3 miles of the facility's entry which is situated below the Gay Head Lighthouse.

This is a popular destination for visitors who now have a reason to be more daring while hitting the waters of The Atlantic Ocean. At night, head out to one of the island's fine restaurants and get some sight seeing done or if Mother Nature interferes with your swimming agenda by bringing rain from the skies above.

The first two locales are situated on islands, but there is one beach located at The Cape's elbow that also allows swimmers to walk around in their "birthday suits" at Longnook Beach in Truro. It's another place where you can show off your stuff, but be prepared to hoof it before getting to the designated swimming area..

Once again, it will take you about 10-15 minutes to reach the entrance (located on the right, which is near the cliffs) and you’ll find some some brave souls showing their ALL. Keep in mind, nudity is technically banned in this area due to it's proximity as part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, but park rangers are not highly enforcing this practice, so if you are brave enough to skinny dip, power to you. After all, it's legal!

BOTTOM LINE: Berkshire residents can head east and approach swimming in a different way. Are you willing to try it out? As Robert Conrad used to say in those Eveready battery commercials way back when: "GO AHEAD! I DARE YOU!"

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of an article by Ayla Brown and www.county1025.com https://country1025.com/2022/06/nude-ma-beaches/)