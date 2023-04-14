Three MA Cold Cases that Continue To Make News Statewide

A trio of cold cases remain unsolved to this day in western Massachusetts.

The families of these victims are STILL experiencing pain and anguish as the loss of their loved ones continues to yield unanswered questions as to why these homicides occurred in the first place. Bay State Police and detectives in these respective areas actively continue to pursue leads as they hope to find those responsible for these violent acts.

On June 26th 2020, 37 year old Tamara Clark was visiting family in the Springfield area as she became the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in the city's Forest Park neighborhood. Unfortunately, she was at the wrong place at the wrong time as she stopped at a gas station on Orange Street to chat with a friend. She was roughly one block away from her mother's house when a drive-by shooter fired multiple rounds at the pair.

The Republican American reported he survived the attack as an investigation yielded that she was not the impending target and the shooting resulted in her passing. Clark passed away the next day. To this day, no arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting.

Another cold case dates back to the year 2000. Molly Bish's family continues to search for answers after the 16 year old abruptly disappeared when she was abducted at Comins Pond where she was employed as a summertime lifeguard in Warren, Massachusetts. Three years after her disappearance, her remains were found a few miles away, but the killer has yet to be caught. An arrest has not been made.

A few weeks before the 21st anniversary of her disappearance, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Francis P. Sumner Sr., a Spencer man who died in 2016, was a prime suspect, however, no charges have been filed and the case STILL remains open.

10 year-old Holly Piirainen's remains were discovered by hunters in a wooded area near Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on Oct. 23, 1993. The Grafton girl took a walk with her brother where she was vacationing in Sturbridge in August of 1993.

In October 2020, authorities reportedly exhumed a body from a Hampden County grave in connection with the 27-year-old unsolved homicide. The name of the deceased and any possible connections to Piirainen was not disclosed. In 2018, a campaign called Hope For Holly was launched to assist in further tips regarding the ongoing investigation. You can get more information by going here. No arrests have yet to be made as a suspect is STILL being sought.

The public is asked to call this toll-free number 1-800-808-9677 if they have any information regarding these ongoing cases. To this day, there is hope to find those responsible as the victim's memories remain eternal and everlasting.

