Three Of America’s Best Restaurants Are In Massachusetts

This should come as no surprise to all my fellow lovers of fine food here in the Commonwealth, but who knows? You may be surprised anyway! According to a national publication, three of the best restaurants in the nation call Massachusetts "home."

USA TODAY recently published its annual listing of the best restaurants in the country and, believe it or not, three of the nation's best are located right here in the beautiful boundaries of the Bay State.

But which restaurants (out of the many fantastic dining establishments that can be found within our state) received the honor of being recognized and celebrated by USA TODAY for being among the best in the country?

Massachusetts eateries honored in USA TODAY'S 2025 Restaurants of the Year:

Cambridge - Wusong Tiki Bar (family-friendly immersive tiki bar experience with delicious food)

- (family-friendly immersive tiki bar experience with delicious food) Dennis Port - Rooftop at Pelham House Resort (otherworldly seasonal menu with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Nantucket Sound)

- (otherworldly seasonal menu with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Nantucket Sound) Worcester - Bocado Tapas Wine Bar (USA TODAY says "Bocado's deft marriage of casual vibes and gourmet food...have been the key to its success."

I'm actually angry with myself because I had the chance to go to Bocado Tapas Wine Bar approximately a year and a half ago. I'm talking about the Worcester location (they have another location in Wellesley), but something came up and we didn't go.

Looks like I missed out, but I will have to make plans to go again and actually make it there this time. The cool thing about the USA TODAY rankings (at least for me) was checking out the restaurants in other states that made the list.

For instance, Rocky's Restaurant in Rochester, New York is a place that I've driven by a few times in the past. The next time I just may stop and pull in and have potentially one of the Best...Meals...EVER!

Take a look at the full list by visiting USA TODAY'S website here. You may be planning a trip where one (or more!) of these restaurants is close by. It might worth checking out. Thank me later, LOL.

