Thunderstorms, Heavy Downpours Possible Monday Afternoon In The Berkshires

We need rain. Even if you don't like rain, we need it. In fact, I haven't seen my lawn look this dry and burnt in a long time. You?

A troubled young man walking into the light BenGoode loading...

Following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months, with the month of July experiencing minimal precipitation and high temperatures, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Bethany Card today announced that conditions have deteriorated across the with the drought expanding south and westward. She has declared the Connecticut River Valley and Southeast Regions will join the Northeast and Central Regions as a Level 3-Critical Drought. The Cape Cod Region will elevate to a Level 2-Significant Drought, and the Islands and Western Regions will remain at a Level 1-Mild Drought. -mass.gov

That excerpt was from Aug. 9, 2022, but not much has changed at all. Pittsfield still has a mandatory water restriction in place.

After a hot and dry weekend in The Berkshires, we could see some nasty weather on Monday and Tuesday

Here Is The Latest Forecast:

Monday: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Monday night: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Information courtesy of weather.com