With the warmer weather here in Massachusetts, tick season is ramping up. The season typically runs from March/April through November. You must be vigilant and keep yourself protected from ticks. A tick bite can cause a whole host of diseases, including one of the most common ones, which is Lyme Disease.

According to the CDC, untreated Lyme disease can produce a wide range of symptoms, depending on the stage of infection. These include fever, rash, facial paralysis, an irregular heartbeat, and arthritis. If you have any of these symptoms, it's important that you seek medical attention immediately.

What Measures Can Be Done to Prevent Tick Bites in Massachusetts?

There are a few measures you can take to prevent yourself from receiving a tick bite or at least reduce your chances of being attacked.

Avoid Tick-Prone Areas

One way you can prevent a tick bite is by avoiding tick-prone areas. This would include wooded and brushy areas. Whether you live in Worcester, Springfield, or the Berkshires, etc, there are plenty of wooded areas throughout the state.

Wear Long Clothing

If you are going to be outside during tick season, especially in wooded areas, you should wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and tuck your pants into your shoes. The more ways you can keep your skin covered, the less likely ticks will be able to attack your skin.

Use Repellents with DEET

When you're outside, make sure you use bug repellent with DEET. DEET works by interfering with the insects' sense of smell, making them less likely to land on and bite humans.

Perform Tick Checks

Make sure you perform tick checks and inspections when coming in from outdoors. If there are ticks on you or your loved ones, getting after the ticks immediately can help stave off a serious infection.

