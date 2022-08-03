TikTok Shows a Perfect Monthly Forecast of Massachusetts Weather

Forecasts are not always the easiest to predict. I am no meteorologist, so I can't pretend to be some sort of weather expert. Given the fact that it can tough to predict what the weather is going to be from hour-to-hour, day-to-day, week-to-week, or even month-to-month, it seems like there is someone on TikTok who found exactly what we can expect from our typical forecast in Massachusetts.

As someone who has recently moved here, I personally had only a rough idea of what to expect from the weather on a daily basis here in the New England region. But if I were to guess, I would think that this viral TikTok video gets about as close as anyone can predict for a monthly forecast for the Bay State:

That seems like it would be roughly accurate? Am I wrong?

Kayla Fisher posted the video, which has amassed over 762,000 likes on TikTok and has also over 8,000 comments as well. If you scroll through, there's either someone agreeing that has also been here or they are from another state telling you what it's like there.

As for us in this first week of August, expected in the forecast are 80's today (August 3rd) and potentially record high temps in the 90s for Thursday, and then back into the 80s over the weekend. Again, *points to self*, not a meteorologist! I'm just reading what the local forecast says for the Berkshires as week approach the first weekend in August 2022.

Regardless, stay cool this week, Massachusetts!

