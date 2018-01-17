Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Get in Epic Snowball Fight

When your home state is hit by a snowstorm, what is there to do but go out in the weather and have a snowball fight with the one you love?

That sentiment was well proved by Faith Hill, who posted an adorable Instagram shot of herself and hubby Tim McGraw in what appeared to be a no-holds-barred fight. Not quite sure who was winning, as both seemed pretty doused.

"Snowball fight... It’s on!!!!!!!" Hill herself captioned the shot.

Luckily, whoever won in the fight was forgiven with a kiss. Seems like it might be McGraw who got the better of things. We'd say he's a winner either way.

The ouple has extended their successful Soul2Soul Tour into 2018, adding 25 more dates to the trek. The second leg kicks off May 31 in Richmond, Va. and continues through the summer before wrapping up July 22 in Sacramento, Calif.

Their multi-date 2017 tour landed them at No. 1 on a variety of Pollstar 's rankings including Average Grossing Country Tour (North America) and Average Grossing Co-Headline Tour (U.S.). They're also set to co-headline London's O2 Arena during C2C: Country to Country Festival on March 9 as part of the Soul2Soul Tour.