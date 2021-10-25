Time For A Spooky Good Time As More Trick Or Treat Events Happen In The Berkshires

It looks like we will be seeing ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and witches this Halloween. As of right now, this is what we have found out who will be seeing kids out and about.

Town Trick-or-Treating 2021 will be held on different days up to Halloween October 31st unless noted otherwise below.

*Carr Hardware Stores: The Berkshire Eagle and Carr Hardware are partnering with many more organizations and businesses to expand the event and keep some Halloween traditions alive. “drive-thru Halloween, aka Trunk or Treat’’ will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Carr Hardware’s locations in Great Barrington, Lenox, North Adams and Pittsfield. The Lee location will be part of a community-wide event at the high school on Oct. 29. This year there will be more Halloween goodies to be distributed, including more pumpkins. But get there early because only the first 50 cars at each Carr Hardware location will receive a pumpkin.

North County at the Norad The NORAD Toy & Candy Company This event Will be Sunday, October 31st in the afternoon. All kids who show up in costume get goodies from the store and a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to the store. Anyone who makes a purchase over $10 will also be entered to win the $25 gift card

Adams: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will also be a Visitor's Center Parade at 4 p.m.

Becket: 5-7 p.m.

Cheshire: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Clarksburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Dalton: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

*Egernont No town trick or treat. French Park Party 6-8 p.m. Sat. Oct. 30th.

Florida: 6 to 8 p.m.

Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hancock: 5 to 7 p.m.

Lanesborough: Halloween will be observed Sat. Oct 30th with Trunk or Treat at the school from 3-4 and then Traditional Trick or Treat from 5-7

Lee: 5 to 7 p.m.

*Lenox: Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St.

Downtown Trick or Treat will also be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Participating businesses will display a pumpkin in their windows.

Trick or Treat is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Mount Washington: No designated times.

New Ashford: 5-7 p.m.

New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m.

North Adams: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Otis: Drive-thru trick or treat, Oct. 27th, at 5-7 p.m. Registration required. Residents Only.

Pittsfield: Saturday, Oct. 30th, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Peru: No trick or treat

Richmond: 5 to 7 p.m.

Savoy: Town park's commission, Savoy PTG and Savoy Fire Department are sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event at the park on Oct. 30 for residents from 1-3 p.m. .

Sheffield: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Stockbridge: will be having a trick or treat on Halloween Night, they are asking that residence that want to participate turn on their porch lights. Starts at dark." The time is usually 5-7. Andrew Knopf will be hosting a Haunted House at the grange on church street from 5-8 on Halloween night.

West Stockbridge: 4 to 6 p.m.

Williamstown: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Windsor: No town-sponsored trick or treat. Trunk or Treat for town residents only.

If we find out other towns are celebrating Halloween, or Trick or Treat, we will update this for you. If you know of a town here in the Berkshires that will be celebrating. Reach out to us Cheryl@wupe.com

This Information was collected from Facebook Under Events/ Berkshire Eagle/ Macaroni Kid