Time For Some Spring Cleaning To Help Out Our Local Environment
The town of Great Barrington's Recycling and Transfer Station will hold a bulky waste collection on Saturday, April 27th from 7 am to 3 pm as residents may drop off any or all of their bulky items at no charge.
Disposal items include:
Furniture including couches, recliners, tables and chairs
Mattresses and Box Springs
Rugs and carpeting
Window and door frames, windows, doors, screens etc.
These are the items that will NOT be accepted during this special collection:
No business waste of any nature
Demolition debris
Household trash and hazardous wastes
White goods including washers, dryers and refrigerators without Freon
Computer Screens
Television sets
Household appliances such as vacuum cleaners and toasters
Tires
Auto batteries
Yard waste
If you need more information, call the D-P-W office during regular business hours at (413) 528-0867 or log on to their web site by going here.