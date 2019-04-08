Time For Some Spring Cleaning To Help Out Our Local Environment

The town of Great Barrington's Recycling and Transfer Station will hold a bulky waste collection on Saturday, April 27th from 7 am to 3 pm as residents may drop off any or all of their bulky items at no charge.

Disposal items include:

Furniture including couches, recliners, tables and chairs

Mattresses and Box Springs

Rugs and carpeting

Window and door frames, windows, doors, screens etc.

These are the items that will NOT be accepted during this special collection:

No business waste of any nature

Demolition debris

Household trash and hazardous wastes

White goods including washers, dryers and refrigerators without Freon

Computer Screens

Television sets

Household appliances such as vacuum cleaners and toasters

Tires

Auto batteries

Yard waste

If you need more information, call the D-P-W office during regular business hours at (413) 528-0867 or log on to their web site by going here .