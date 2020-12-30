Time to Recycle Ol’ Tannenbaum

As we officially enter 2021, it is time to recycle your Christmas tree and Great Barrington's Boy Scout Troop 23 is ready to lend a hand in accomplishing this task at hand as they will provide a valuable service to the south county community.

You can drop off your tree plus a minimum $5 donation at the former Locke, Stock and Barrel Gourmet Grocer on Saturday, January 9th and on January 16th, 2021 from 10 am to 1 pm. The annual event will also serve as a fundraiser. All proceeds collected will assist in funding future Boy Scout activities in our vicinity.

You can also schedule curbside pick-up of your Christmas tree by calling (413) 274-2433 (if no one answers, please leave a message along with an address and telephone number) and the tree will be brought to a designated chipper location for mulching. They must not include tinsel, nails or wire and flocked trees will NOT be accepted. This collection takes place at 9 am on January 9th and 16th and a minimum $10 donation will be collected. It is suggested you make your check payable to Boy Scout Troop 23 and attach it to the bottom of the tree in a zip-lock bag to keep it dry.

This community event is a critical part of showing support in providing a quality scouting program that benefits local youth in the Great Barrington area and you'll also be doing your part in keeping our environment safe and sound. You can also check out The Boy Scout's Troop 23 web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Boy Scout Troop 23 for on-lair and on-line usage)