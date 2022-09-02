Tito’s Mexican Grill in Pittsfield to Reopen Under New Management

There is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Grill when it eventually reopens. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up under new management and with some rebranding as well.

Earlier this week, Tito's Mexican Grill, which will now be Tito's by La Fogata made updated some changes to their social media. Not only that, but in case you haven't seen it as of yet, on the front door of the Tito's Mexican Grill location at 34 Depot Street in downtown Pittsfield, there is a sign posted.

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

The sign on the front door of the establishment reads:

Tito's Mexican Grill wants to thank everyone who has been patiently waiting for us to re-open. The restaurant is under new management and will re-open as Tito's by La Fogata. Concentrating on giving you the best Mexican food in the Berkshires along with our excellent service. Dates are still to be determined, but we will keep you all updated once everything is set in stone. Looking forward to serving you all. Gracias, Management

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

Tito's by La Fogata also posted this to their Facebook page earlier this week.

While we don't know when the reopening date of the newly rebranded Tito's by La Fogata will be, we are definitely all in eager anticipation. If the quality of their meals is anything like the quality you get from La Fogata on Tyler Street in Pittsfield, you can bet Tito's by La Fogata will be a prime go-to spot for anyone craving some great Mexican food!

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities