The retail industry continues to face challenges. In Massachusetts, we have seen many businesses come and go. Some have shuttered their business altogether, while other retailers have kept stores open but have closed stores that have struggled to perform successfully.

TJ Maxx Plans to Shutter a Massachusetts Location in Early 2026

TJ Maxx, which is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, will be closing a Boston location in early 2026. The U.S. Sun reports the exact date is January 3, 2026. The Newbury Street store closure will leave 100 employees without jobs. However, the company stated that the employees have the option to transfer to another location. According to The U.S. Sun and Boston.com, a spokesperson for TJ Maxx said the following regarding the upcoming closure:

We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking. The Boston area has been the home for our headquarters for nearly 50 years and continues to be a very important market for us.

How Many TJ Maxx Stores are in Massachusetts?

Including the Newbury Street location, there are currently over 50 TJ Maxx stores in Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Pittsfield, Holyoke, Fall River, and several other locations.

Is TJ Maxx Struggling?

Despite the current retail culture, TJ Maxx is one of those retailers that hasn't had to undergo mass closures. It was reported that at the company’s fiscal year-end in February, net sales had increased 4% over the year before to $56.4 billion, and the company opened its 5,000th store during the year.

What is TJ Maxx's Holiday Schedule for the Rest of 2025?

TJ Maxx will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25), but will have extended hours on Black Friday (Nov. 28) with most locations opening at 8 am.

