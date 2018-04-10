Today is Equal Pay Day

If you've noticed some of your co-workers wearing red today it could be their way of marking Equal Pay Day. The day is organized by the National Committee on Pay Equity as a way of drawing attention to the gender wage gap.

A state by state analysis of U.S.Census Bureau figures released by the National Partnership for Women & Families shows that a woman employed full time, year round in Massachusetts is typically paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to a man. That works out to a difference of a little more than $11,000 a year. If the wage gap were closed, the organization calculates that a working woman would be able to afford 83 more weeks of food for her family, or more than 9 additional months of child care each year. The group found wage gaps to be even wider for black women and Latinas.