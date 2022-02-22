Today’s Average Price of Gas is $3.52 in the Berkshires and Going Up

Gas prices continue to put a dent in the wallet of consumers and you can expect prices to continue to soar at the pump. With the invasion of Russia into Ukraine overnight, tensions are building and the effects will be felt in a major way throughout the U.S. and Europe. Germany moved today to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, sanctions are being imposed by the U.S. and other NATO countries that will all lead to higher gas prices. Even experts are wondering out loud exactly how high prices will go.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in the country today is $3.53 per gallon. In the Berkshires, the average price per gallon is $3.52 and near Boston, the average is already at $3.63. Out in California where the gas tax is through the roof today’s average price is $4.74 according to AAA.

Dealing in the present according to gasbuddy.com the cheapest place to buy gas in the Berkshires is the Mobile station on South Street in Pittsfield where the price per gallon yesterday was $3.39. Other stations in Pittsfield are listed at $3.49 and go as high as $3.59. The further north you will find the least expensive gas in Adams at the Racing Mart on Columbia Street according to GasBuddy where the cost per gallon was $3.35 yesterday. In Great Barrington, you will be hard-pressed to find any gas under $3.55 a gallon.

So, when tooling around the Berkshires it’s always a good idea to check the GasBuddy App to see where you can save a couple of cents that will quickly turn into dollars. Below are the latest GasBuddy prices in the Berkshires. The prices listed here are subject to change from the time of this posting.

Pittsfield Mobil – $3.39 460 South St, Pittsfield

Pittsfield Mobil - $3.49 320 W. Housatonic St, Pittsfield

Pittsfield Sunoco - $3.45 1025 South St, Pittsfield

Adams Racing Mart $3.35 73 Columbia St, Adams

Williamstown Gulf – $3.49 259 Main St, Williamstown

Lee Mobile $3.49 1140 Pleasant St, Lee

Lee Shell $3.49 265 Housatonic St, Lee

Stockbridge Mobile $3.49 US-7, Stockbridge

The prices listed here are subject to change since the posting of this article.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born