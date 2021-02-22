Today’s Winter Weather Advisory Details for the Berkshires

Mother Nature certainly likes to remind us that winter is here. Some storms have been just a tricky, slippery nuisance while others have been a down right bear for traveling. It's not all negative though as the weather has definitely been a plus for folks that like to ski, ice fish, ski, snow tube etc. I'm sure the local ski resorts are thrilled.

Today we have another Winter Weather Advisory according to the National Weather Service in Albany. Here's what we can expect.

The Winter Weather Advisory which is calling for snow (2 to 5 inches) is in effect today (Feb. 22) from 10 a.m this morning through 6 p.m. tonight.

Today's advisory covers Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and the

southeast Catskills, mid Hudson Valley and southern Taconics.

Travel could be very difficult so make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you are going out today. In addition, make sure you slow down and use caution while driving. The hazardous traveling conditions could impact the evening commute.

Snowfall rates could approach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour early this afternoon.

Per usual, we'll keep you up to date with the latest weather conditions. You can get the latest weather updates by tuning in to 860 AM/94.1 FM, opening the free WSBS app, listening in on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices as well as your Google Home smart speaker and as always you can call the WSBS Weather Phone 24/7 at (413) 528-1118.

For those who are not fans of the white stuff, the good news is that it is supposed to warm up a bit this week with temperatures starting at about 35 with the high end being right around 43.

Hang in there, spring will be here before we know it.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast