Above you’ll see the latest picture — the first official still from the film — of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood , a fiction film based on part of the life of the most beloved children’s TV host ever. That’s Matthew Rhys shaking Hanks’ hand in the picture; he plays journalist Tom Junod in the film. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is based on the story of the two men’s friendship.

Here’s the previous photo of Hanks as Rogers, released before the film even had a title:

Sony

The one thing these pictures don’t give you is the voice. Mr. Rogers is so much about his unique voice and speech patterns. Hanks will have to nail those to really have a shot at convincing viewers that they’re watching the real Mr. Rogers.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opens in theaters on November 22.