So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick-or-treating, and haunted houses. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with that at all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?

I could name a whole bunch of parties happening in the Berkshires this year, but I'm only going to talk about this specific one since it's going toward a great cause. And everyone 21+ is invited!

Come If You Dare

Get our free mobile app

attachment-312626082_10160027100173407_3050753002712543145_n loading...

Getty Images/Westend61 Getty Images/Westend61 loading...

Tickets are now on sale ! Halloween Fundraiser! Friday November 4th ! 21+. At the North Adams American Legion! $10 donation to benefit the North Adams American Legion ! Food! 50/50! Costume contest! Sound, lights and video ! 8-11! Tickets are available either in person with cash, check or money order. Or online via Cash App, Zelle, PayPal or Facebook Pay. Contact Kane Robert either via his Facebook or call or text 413-347-3976.. Tickets can be purchased until day of event. No tickets will be sold at door. Prizes! Best costume: $100! Best couple: restaurant gift certificate! Scariest: bottle of liquor! - Kane Robert

The event was an awesome turnout last year at The Elks in Adams! Except for this year, it will be held at The American Legion Post 125, 91 American Legion Drive in North Adams on Friday, November 4th. It may be right after Halloween, but some people just can't get enough of it! All raised money will support The American Legion itself.

So, get those tickets purchased in advance, put on your best costume, and get ready to dance the night away for a good cause to our veterans!