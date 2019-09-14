Top 10 Wished for Items on Amazon Handmade

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Amazon Homemade is a magical place to peruse for unique gifts without leaving the house and the current list of most wished for items is a true treasure trove. I actually snagged a few things while pulling this list together and crossed a couple of people off my holiday gift list. After all, the early bird gets the worm! The early bird also avoids anxiety attacks and expedited shipping costs if he's proactive enough.

Amazon

It's no surprise this clever bit of bathroom humor is the #1 wished-for item right now. It's rustic, hilarious, and 100% functional. The artisan also has a couple of other brilliant designs if you wish to stack them including the ever-popular five-star "would poop here again" review that will pair beautifully with the "nice butt" message.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/34F5BCC

Amazon

If this 15oz speckled campfire-style mug doesn't get you in the mood for fall I don't know what will. The lettering is machine cut and hand-applied with love to every order making each mug unique. If orange isn't your thing, or if you're looking for a cute set of campfire mugs, the same artisan also creates a mug dedicated to sweater weather.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3049duh

Amazon

I remember being 100% wowed when I first saw a velvet pumpkin a couple of years back and I am so happy that they're still going strong. This set allows you to submit your four favorite color choices to the artisan who will then create them and ship them your way. These little beauties add some sweet sophistication to any decor whether they're displayed on a mantle, used as a centerpiece, or nestled in a decorative basket.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/300RBiQ

Amazon

Could this little group of woodland friends be any cuter?! Look at their little flower adornments! Perfect for a nursery, child's bedroom, playroom, or anywhere really, this set of six unframed prints is sure to turn any setting into a woodland wonderland. Pair them up with some botanical eucalyptus leaf prints and then tell me where you live because your house is my new happy place.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2LpYiak

Amazon

Why pile everything up on the "catch-all" corner chair when you can hang it here? These functional and decorative blanket ladders add a touch of rustic to any living quarters and are absolutely perfect for any empty space that "could use a little something extra". Each ladder is hand-assembled, sanded, and then sealed and protected with a wood stain of your choosing to ensure it fully fits into your decor.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/32EEzJH

Amazon

I smell children! Bring the dark magic of the Sanderson sisters into your home with this fun set of prints that have been specially crafted to look faded and vintage. The perfect gift for anyone obsessed with Hocus Pocus (*raises hand*) or someone who may have seen it before and has a fierce love for Halloween either way.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2Lq2zu5

Amazon

Hello Pumpkin Fall Decor Door Mat

It is undeniably decorative gourd season, you guys, and there's no better place to stack 'em all up outside your door than around this adorable seasonal doormat. This 1/2" thick mat measures 26×18″ and is made of 100% natural coconut husk fiber with durable vinyl backing to help it withstand, well, being a doormat. It's also coated with a UV protectant to resist fading so you can use it year after year.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2NTIdet

Amazon

This gorgeous butterfly illustration is actually a real photographic print (rather than a simple inkjet print) that is guaranteed to bring a vintage twist to any room. The original artwork has been lovingly reimagined by a team of creatives to give the print new life within the modern era. The perfect gift for a butterfly fanatic or a magical addition to any sunroom, greenhouse, or another whimsical part of any home.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2Q3bQga

Amazon

I am not what you might call a "morning person" but if you leave me alone with a cup of coffee for 20-30 minutes, I'll start to come around (maybe). I'd probably come around even faster if I was zombie-staring at this adorable burlap placemat while I waited for said coffee to brew. It's made out of burlap so it will undoubtedly fit in with any decor and it's pretreated with Scotchguard so it always looks fresh.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2LpZgDu

Amazon

I'm sorry, but these lovely little lamp lights are probably the most touching (no pun intended) thing I have ever seen. They're kind of like those broken heart friendship necklaces but a billion times better: each person connects their lamp to their Wi-Fi, then touches the lamp whenever they are thinking of their loved one to make the other lamp light up no matter the distance between them.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2Ls6AOZ