Top 20 Movies That Make New England Men Cry

Rudy and Old Yeller must be on this list of top 20 "guy cry" movies, right? Talk about movies that make everyone ugly cry uncontrollably, even the toughest Bostonian, outdoorsy dude in the Berkshires, fraternity guys in New Hampshire, and lobster fishermen in Maine.

Do you have enough tissues for grown men crying when they watch these movies?

Personally, I've never met a man who says he didn't cry while watching, either. I mean, who doesn't cry when a once loveable family pet, Old Yeller, has to be shot to death because he's contracted rabies?

I am literally tearing up right now thinking about Old Yeller, so let's move on to one of the greatest sports films of all time, Rudy. Talk about a tear-jerker and the fact that it's based on a true story from Notre Dame football.

But guess what? Neither of those movies made the top 20. WTF?!

Now, since I'm not a guy, maybe I don't understand what movies make a guy cry because this list, for the most part, confuses me, but hey, I'm all for anyone crying over a movie if it's releasing that much-needed emotion with all the feels.

According to The Ringer website, the following movies often bring grown men to tears and no, Titanic, The Notebook, and Marley & Me didn't even make the list.

So what does Hollywood have to do to reduce a man to tears?

The Guy Cry Movie is a slightly different beast. These are films that touch on certain masculine-coded topics or themes—sports, war, father-son relationships—and are so emotionally affecting in their execution that the dudes in your life will need to reach for a box of tissues.

1. "Furious 7" (2015). The one where they said goodbye to Paul Walker's character after his death in real life.

2. "Armageddon" (1998)

3. "Interstellar" (2014)

4. "Click" (2006)

5. "Good Will Hunting" (1997)

6. "Braveheart" (1995)

7. "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994)

8. "The Green Mile" (1999)

9. "Frequency" (2000)

10. "The Iron Giant" (1999)

11. "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" (1991)

12. "Boyz n the Hood" (1991)

13. "Field of Dreams" (1989)

14. "Saving Private Ryan" (1998)

15. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)

16. "I Am Legend" (20007)

17. "Logan" (2017)

18. "Warrior" (2011)

19. "The Iron Claw" (2023)

20. "Gladiator" (2000)

The only ones I get are Good Will Hunting, The Shawshank Redemption, Field of Dreams, Saving Private Ryan, and E.T.. But that's probably because I cried during those films as well.

