Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State

Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:

1) PARKING AT FENWAY: Two words: GOOD LUCK! As a former urban dweller, I always took public transportation to attend sporting events, therefore a car was not necessary to reach my impending destination. Plan accordingly by leaving your vehicle at a rail station or bus depot parking lot and head to Beantown without bringing the extra headaches into the capital city. Plus, save your extra parking money for some overpriced ball park food (I would say that's a reasonable trade off)

2) AVOID BOSTON ON A SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Statistics show these hours are the most heavily travelled whether locally or on The Mass Pike. Again, what did I say about leaving your car and taking the T or any other form of public transportation. You will thank me down the road for this piece of sage advice.

3) DRIVING OUT OF TOWN ON A FRIDAY NIGHT: Whether you are leaving from the capital, central or western parts of the state to head east at Cape Cod, by all means rearrange your schedule. You will be spending most of your opening moments of the weekend at a parking lot as you should wait until Saturday morning or depart late Thursday night. After all, they are talking about 4 day work weeks in the news lately and AGAIN, don't even attempt heading back home on Sunday as stated earlier.

4) DUNKIN' DRIVE THRU: By ALL means, the early birds will have a much easier time getting their cup of joe, but others who wish to brave the rush hour grind should exit their vehicles and pick up their breakfast fix, otherwise you will have a Mass Pike experience on the stop and go variety particularly between the hours of 8 and 10 am. NOTE: This is a statewide problem and does NOT only occur in Boston.

5) KEEP THE ICE SCRAPER IN YOUR CAR: Why you ask? It is always wise to keep this in the trunk or back seat of your car. Sometimes, Mother Nature can throw us an unexpected curve ball when it comes to weather related situations. There were instances where an unexpected frost was reported in the latter part of spring. As they would say "ONLY in New England"

BOTTOM LINE: You would think of relocating, but my guess is you'll stay right where you are. I am fortunate to be a western Massachusetts resident as it's nice to visit the big city, but I would NOT want to live there and there are 5 good reasons why I'll stay in the serene, quiet surroundings. I'm a transplanted New Yorker who calls Massachusetts home: AND LOVING IT!

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.onlyinourstate.com)