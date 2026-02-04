Massachusetts is a prime state for education and career opportunities and has been named the #1 state to raise a family numerous times. The Bay State is full of culture, art, history, and natural beauty. Plus, we have some of the most enthusiastic and passionate sports fans around. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts, like any state, has some areas that are more dangerous than others. Crime may be up in these areas, and while I'm not saying to refrain from visiting these places altogether, just keep in mind the part of the city and/or town you're in. While some areas may be more dangerous than others, there are nice sections to explore, visit, work, and live in as well.

Here are the 3 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

According to a study by RoadSnacks, these are the three most dangerous cities in Massachusetts. RoadSnacks analyzed the most recent FBI crime data using Saturday Night Science to determine the most dangerous cities in Massachusetts.

#3 Springfield

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading... downtown Springfield

According to the study, there were 5,795 total crimes in Springfield in the last reporting year overall. Crime in Springfield is 75.86% above the national average.

#2 North Adams

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading... Main Street, North Adams

According to the study, there were 465 total crimes in North Adams in the last reporting year. Keep in mind, North Adams' population is between 12,000 and 13,000. Overall, crime in North Adams is 77.02% above the national average.

#1 Holyoke

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading... downtown Holyoke

According to the study, Holyoke is the most dangerous city in Massachusetts.

There were 2,016 total crimes in Holyoke in the last reporting year. Overall, crime in Holyoke is 148.82% above the national average.

Other cities that made the list of most dangerous in Massachusetts include the following:

#4 Greenfield

#5 Boston

#6 Hadley

#7 Chicopee

#8 Chelsea

#9 Lowell

#10 Cambridge

You can dive deeper into the statistics of all of these Massachusetts cities by going here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker