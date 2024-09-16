Top Massachusetts City for Food Lovers: Ranked in U.S. Top 10!

There is no secret that Massachusetts has an incredible selection of local restaurants and eateries throughout the Bay State that explore a wide variety of dishes. No matter what you happen to be craving, you can definitely experience all of it within the top city for foodies in Massachusetts. Not only do we now know what that city is, but we also know that city is among the top ten cities for foodies in the U.S.

Recently, the popular food publication, 'LoveFood', ranked America's Best Cities for Food, Ranked By State. It is likely of no shock to what city in Massachusetts was selected as its top city for foodies.

What Massachusetts City is the Top City for Food Lovers?

It is probably a no-brainer that the Bay State's top city for food lovers is on the east coast in Boston. The city also ranked as #9 on the list of top cities in America for food lovers. Given its impressive display of restaurants, it's not tough to see why.

While 'LoveFood' certainly mentions these particular spots in Boston's North End as to why the city was selected as one of the best in America for lovers, here is their detailed explanation:

Another city that ranks highly among the USA's top foodie destinations is Boston – dishes such as Boston baked beans (beans spiked with molasses and bacon) and the Boston cream pie (an indulgent cream-filled cake) were invented here. Head to the city's North End and you'll find a generous smattering of Italian American restaurants; highlights include the long-running Ristorante Lucia and Mike's Pastry, which serves some of the city's best cannoli. For something more modern, head for Fox & the Knife (pictured) in South Boston. Here, you'll be treated to dishes like spaghetti con vongole, made with saffron, clams and tomato butter.

Recently, some other spots have certainly received recognition as being the best spots in their respective variety.

You get the idea at this point. There's a lot of great food in and around Boston, which happens to be why they're ranked in the top ten cities for food lovers in America!

